When you create a software package, your work might depend on other packages. Usually, you will depend on the source code of these other packages. However, sometimes, you will depend on precompiled binaries of your dependencies. This frequently happens when calling compiled code, like C code, from other programming languages, such as Python.

In almost all ecosystems, it is difficult to keep track of binary dependencies. When you depend on a package’s source code, this is normally recorded in your manifest file — pyproject.toml, package.json and so on. However, when you depend on a package’s precompiled binaries, this information is usually not recorded anywhere. This means that the binary dependency relationship between your project and whatever you’re depending on is hidden — so we can say that you have a phantom binary dependency.