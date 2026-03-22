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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 22, 2026



Quoting: This is the most underrated Linux desktop environment of all time —

If you spend enough time around Linux users, you will eventually notice something interesting about desktop environment discussions. They almost always revolve around the same two names. GNOME gets mentioned because many major distros ship it by default. KDE Plasma gets attention because of its enormous customization capabilities and constant visual polish. Occasionally, someone brings up a tiling window manager like i3 or Sway and explains how using the mouse is apparently inefficient now.

But buried beneath those louder conversations is another desktop environment that has quietly survived decades of Linux evolution without much drama (much is the keyword here). That desktop environment is Xfce. Xfce rarely dominates headlines, and it rarely appears in "future of the Linux desktop" debates. Yet for a surprising number of users, it eventually becomes the desktop they settle on after experimenting with several others.

Calling Xfce underrated might sound strange at first. It is not obscure, and it ships with several major distros. However, it is often described as merely a lightweight fallback for older computers. That description misses the point entirely, and I'm serious when I say entirely!