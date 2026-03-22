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Free and Open Source Software
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Lem - general-purpose editor/IDE - LinuxLinks
Lem is a general-purpose text editor and IDE written in Common Lisp.
It is designed to be highly extensible and lets users develop and apply extensions while the editor is running. The project has its own approach rather than simply imitating Emacs or Vim, and aims to provide a consistent interface together with real-time interaction between code and its execution state.
This is free and open source software.
taws - terminal user interface for Amazon Web Services - LinuxLinks
taws is a terminal user interface for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that lets you browse, inspect, and manage cloud resources from inside the terminal.
It is designed to make AWS infrastructure easier to navigate, with support for multiple profiles and regions, keyboard-driven navigation, detailed resource views, and direct actions for supported services such as EC2.
This is free and open source software.
Rybbit - privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics - LinuxLinks
Rybbit is a modern privacy friendly alternative to Google Analytics. It claims that takes only a couple minutes to setup and that it’s intuitive to use.
This is free and open source software.
QEmacs - small but powerful UNIX editor - LinuxLinks
QEmacs is a small but powerful text editor with an Emacs-like interface.
Designed for tasks such as embedded development and debugging, it combines a lightweight footprint with features often associated with much larger editors. It supports editing huge files efficiently, offers full Unicode handling, and includes both terminal and X11 interfaces.
This is free and open source software.
Ackee - self-hosted analytics application - LinuxLinks
Ackee is a self-hosted analytics application for people who want useful website statistics without invasive tracking.
Built with Node.js, it runs on your own server and provides a clean interface for viewing traffic data while keeping tracked data anonymized. It’s aimed at users who want a lightweight privacy-focused alternative to larger marketing analytics platforms.
This is free and open source software.
Textbringer - Emacs-like text editor written in Ruby - LinuxLinks
Textbringer is an Emacs-like text editor written in Ruby.
It runs in a terminal and uses Ruby for extension and customization instead of Lisp, making it an interesting choice for users who like Emacs-style editing but want a Ruby-based environment. The editor offers familiar key bindings, support for multibyte text, and a plugin system that extends it beyond basic text editing.
This is free and open source software.
GoatCounter - web analytics platform - LinuxLinks
GoatCounter is a web analytics platform that offers a privacy-friendly alternative to services such as Google Analytics and Matomo. It is designed to be easy to use while still providing useful visitor statistics, campaign tracking, referrer information, and other site metrics.
The software can be self-hosted on Linux and supports both small and larger deployments with SQLite or PostgreSQL.
This is free and open source software.
VidCom - simple utility for video archiving and compression - LinuxLinks
VidCom is a simple utility for video archiving and compression. It offers both a graphical interface and a command line interface, using ffmpeg for encoding, and is mainly developed for Linux systems.
This is free and open source software.
Image Compare - comparing images side by side - LinuxLinks
Image Compare is a Linux desktop application for comparing images side by side with tools that help inspect differences in layout, colour handling, and scaling.
It supports loading images from drag and drop, the file picker, command-line arguments, or file manager integration, and includes several viewing modes designed to make visual comparison easier.
This is free and open source software.
OxMgr - Rust process manager and PM2 alternative - LinuxLinks
OxMgr is a lightweight process manager for supervising long-running services across Linux, macOS, and Windows.
It is designed as an alternative to PM2, but is language-agnostic, so it can manage executables and commands from environments such as Node.js, Python, Go, Rust, and shell scripts. The software focuses on service supervision, repeatable configuration-driven workflows, and operational tooling for monitoring and maintaining background processes.
This is free and open source software.