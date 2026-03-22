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I've used Linux KDE Plasma for 10 years—here are 5 advanced features nobody talks about
Quoting: 5 underrated KDE Plasma features only advanced users know about —
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If you've been using KDE Plasma for a while, you've probably settled into a workflow and think you know most of its features and what it has to offer. However, there's a good chance you've been walking past some of its most useful features without realizing they exist. I've been using Plasma for nearly a decade now, and I'm constantly discovering new things you can do on this desktop environment. Here are five underrated yet advanced features that’ll make you a KDE Plasma power user.