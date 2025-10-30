news
Qt Creator 18 Open-Source IDE Released with Experimental Container Support
Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 17, the Qt Creator 18 release introduces experimental support for development containers, a feature that automatically detects a “devcontainer.json” file in a project directory and creates a Docker container for it.
Qt Creator 18 also adds an Overview tab to the Welcome mode, merges the notifications as part of the progress notification pop-ups, adds an option under Environment > Interface to use tabbed editors, and adds support for GitHub Enterprise environments to GitHub Copilot.