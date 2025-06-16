Linux 6.16-rc2

Pretty quiet week, with a pretty small rc2 as a result. That's not uncommon, and things tend to pick up at rc3, but this is admittedly even smaller than usual.

It may be that people are taking a breather after a fairly sizable merge window, but it might also be seasonal, with Europe starting to see summer vacations... We'll see how this goes.

The diffstat looks somewhat unusual, with a lot of one-liners with both ARC and pincontrol having (presumably independently) ended up doing some unrelated trivial cleanups.

But even that is probably noticeable only because everything else is pretty small. That "everything else" is mostly network drivers (and bluetooth) and bcachefs, with some rust infrastructure and core networking changes thrown in.

And, as always, just random smaller stuff all over. Shortlog appended for people who like to see the details.

Linus