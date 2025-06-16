news
today's howtos
How to Install and Use Linux Apps on a Chromebook
Did you know that your Chromebook is Linux at its core? Even with the upcoming move to Android as its base, ChromeOS has been and continues to be founded on Linux.
This allows you to install Linux-based apps on your Chromebook, and here's how you do just that.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MISP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The cybersecurity landscape demands robust threat intelligence sharing platforms, and MISP stands as the industry standard for collaborative security information exchange. Installing MISP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides organizations with a powerful foundation for threat analysis and intelligence sharing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SimpleNote on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 users seeking a reliable, cross-platform note-taking solution will find SimpleNote to be an excellent choice. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about installing SimpleNote version 2.22.2 on Linux Mint 22, including multiple installation methods, troubleshooting tips, and optimization strategies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Deluge on openSUSE
Deluge stands out as one of the most versatile BitTorrent clients available for GNU/Linux systems, including openSUSE. This lightweight yet powerful application provides extensive functionality through its client-server architecture and plugin system. For openSUSE users seeking an efficient torrent management solution, Deluge offers the perfect balance of simplicity and advanced features.
Amit Gawande ☛ Encoding 101
Think of encoding as a bridge between human-readable data and the binary world of computers. It provides a set of rules to turn text, images, or sound into structured data, usually in the form of numbers, that computers can reliably store, share, and reconstruct.
Abigail Pain ☛ Breaking my Security Assignments
Some update files also reference a mysterious systemd service called tokens and, quite frankly, I can't work out why it exists. Closer inspection of the shell script that it runs shows that's it's a mechanism to run the Java code included in update archives, but it's also only used by (so far) 1 of 3 exercises, with the rest opting to directly run the token generation code in the entrypoint script.
HowTo Geek ☛ Linux Wouldn't Recognize My Windows Partitions. Here's How I Solved It
If you dual-boot Linux and Windows, you expect to move between the two without much fuss. But I’ve had moments when I booted into Linux and suddenly couldn’t see my Windows partitions. It’s frustrating when you just need to grab a file quickly. Thankfully, this is usually something you can fix without too much effort.
Why Linux Sometimes Doesn’t Recognize Windows Drives
Most of the time, Linux won’t touch your Windows partitions because Windows didn’t shut down cleanly. Fast Startup and hibernation can leave the file system in an "unsafe" state. I’ve seen this firsthand after reinstalling Windows and forgetting to disable Fast Startup.
Other times, Linux might be missing NTFS support entirely, or the drive might be flagged as needing repair. Less commonly, BIOS or UEFI settings can interfere with how Linux sees the disk. If BitLocker is enabled, Linux won’t be able to access the encrypted volume until it’s decrypted from within Windows.
Linux Host Support ☛ 413 Error Content Too Large: What is it and How to Fix It?
While working on web applications, you might have encountered the error. 413 Payload Too Large (previously known as 413 Request Entity Too Large). This error usually appears when a user tries to upload a file or send a request that exceeds the server’s allowed size limit.
Help Net Security ☛ Review: Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition
Kali Linux has long been the go-to operating system for penetration testers and security professionals, and Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition by Ric Messier aims to guide readers through its core tools and use cases.
This updated edition introduces new material on digital forensics and reverse engineering, while keeping its focus on practical, hands-on learning. It’s written for people who have at least some familiarity with Linux or command-line environments, but it doesn’t assume deep expertise.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why Your Homelab Needs a Domain
Are you still typing in IP addresses and port numbers to access your self-hosted services? It's time to stop. You need a domain name for your homelab, as it simply makes it far easier to access your self-hosted services like Scrypted, Calibre, or any other piece of software you use inside your home network.
IPs Are a Pain. A Domain Makes Life Easier
When I first got started with my homelab, everything was run on IPs and ports. If I wanted to access Nginx Proxy Manager, I'd have to navigate to 192.168.0.6:7818. For Scrypted, it was 192.168.0.152:10443 (different machines on different IPs).
You can see how running 10, 20, 30, or more services on a network could get really confusing, as ports could be the same on different IPs for different services. Overall, it was just a jumble of IPs and ports I was trying to memorize. It didn't work well.