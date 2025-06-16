If you dual-boot Linux and Windows, you expect to move between the two without much fuss. But I’ve had moments when I booted into Linux and suddenly couldn’t see my Windows partitions. It’s frustrating when you just need to grab a file quickly. Thankfully, this is usually something you can fix without too much effort.

Why Linux Sometimes Doesn’t Recognize Windows Drives

Most of the time, Linux won’t touch your Windows partitions because Windows didn’t shut down cleanly. Fast Startup and hibernation can leave the file system in an "unsafe" state. I’ve seen this firsthand after reinstalling Windows and forgetting to disable Fast Startup.

Other times, Linux might be missing NTFS support entirely, or the drive might be flagged as needing repair. Less commonly, BIOS or UEFI settings can interfere with how Linux sees the disk. If BitLocker is enabled, Linux won’t be able to access the encrypted volume until it’s decrypted from within Windows.