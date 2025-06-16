ADIF Multitool is a command-line tool to validate, modify, and convert ham radio log files.

adifmt provides a suite of commands for working with ADIF logs from ham radio software. It is run from a shell, via Terminal on macOS and PowerShell, cmd.exe, or Windows Terminal on Windows. Each adifmt invocation reads log files from the command line or standard input and prints an ADIF log to standard output, allowing multiple commands to be chained together in a pipeline. For example, to add a BAND field based on the FREQ (radio frequency) field, add your station’s maidenhead locator (MY_GRIDSQURE) to all entries, automatically fix some incorrectly formatted fields, validate that all fields are properly formatted, and save a log file containing only SSB voice contacts, a pipeline might look like

This is free and open source software.