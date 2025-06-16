news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2025



Quoting: Find ASCII Emoji Easily with this GNOME Shell Applet - OMG! Ubuntu —

Me? I’m the latter — well, kind of. I maintain a plain text file in a cloud folder with my favourite ASCII faces in—now, now; don’t judge: I find a well timed ASCII reaction conveys more meaning in fewer characters than whatever sentence I’d otherwise (mis)type out!

This weekend, I found a simple GNOME Shell extension I feel obliged to spotlight because it does one thing and does it well.

It won’t change the way you compute, but it might make it a tad easier for you to find and use ASCII reactions on Ubuntu — not need to sift through message back-scroll, use a web browser, or painstakingly type things out character by character.