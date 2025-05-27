news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 27, 2025



Quoting: ClonOS is a FreeBSD based distro for virtual hosting platform and appliance - LinuxLinks —

ClonOS is a turnkey Open Source platform based on FreeBSD and the CBSD framework. ClonOS offers a complete web UI for easily controlling, deploying and managing FreeBSD jails containers and Bhyve/Xen/QEMU hypervisor virtual environments.

ClonOS is currently the only platform available which allow both Xen and Bhyve hypervisor to coexist on the same host. Being a FreeBSD base platform, ClonOS ability to create and manage jails allows you to run FreeBSD applications without losing performance.

ClonOS is free and open source software.