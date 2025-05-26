news
Terence Eden ☛ Decorative text within HTML
Yes. That is perfectly valid HTML. It may not be sensible, but it won't cause any problems in the browser. It might make people grumpy though.
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ An RPi bridge to the retro lab with NetBSD
I downloaded the latest NetBSD earmv6hf image, and followed the NetBSD Guide to configure wireless and create a bridge. I was going to write a guide here, but everything described just… worked. I have a wireless bridge in this room, which lets these old machines access our network in the other room. And it was cobbled together from stuff we already had.
Darren Goossens ☛ SiPix Pocket Printer A6 on Linux — again
Installing the portable SiPix A6 pocket printer on modern Linux is actually pretty easy.
Neowin ☛ AnduinOS Linux: Major updates for backdoored Windows 11 clone - what's new and how to install [Ed: Microsoft-controlled, potential EEE]
The backdoored Windows 11-like GNU/Linux distribution, AnduinOS, has just released three upgrades for its existing releases. This is what's new and how to upgrade.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gnome on CentOS Stream 10
CentOS Stream 10 represents a significant milestone in enterprise GNU/Linux distributions, offering cutting-edge features while maintaining the stability that organizations demand. Released with GNU/Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and featuring GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment, this latest version provides an excellent foundation for both server and desktop environments.
ID Root ☛ Arp Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
Network administrators and GNU/Linux system engineers rely on various command-line tools to maintain optimal network performance and troubleshoot connectivity issues. Among these essential utilities, the Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) command stands out as a fundamental tool for managing network communications at the data link layer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WPS Office on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users seeking a powerful Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office alternative often find themselves choosing between various office suite options. WPS Office stands out as a compelling solution that combines excellent compatibility with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office formats, modern interface design, and robust functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo on openSUSE
Installing Odoo on openSUSE can transform your business operations by providing a comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. This open-source business management software offers modules for accounting, inventory management, customer relationship management, and project tracking. openSUSE, with its robust package management and enterprise-grade stability, provides an excellent foundation for Odoo deployment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RustDesk on CentOS Stream 10. The digital landscape demands secure, reliable remote desktop solutions that don’t compromise on privacy or performance. RustDesk emerges as a powerful open-source alternative to commercial remote desktop software, offering complete control over your data while maintaining enterprise-grade functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postman on Fedora 42
In the rapidly evolving landscape of API development and testing, Postman stands as an essential tool for developers, QA engineers, and API specialists. With the recent release of Fedora 42, many developers are eager to set up their development environments with this indispensable platform.
