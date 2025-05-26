news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2025



Quoting: NanoPi M5 - A Rockchip RK3576 SBC with HDMI, dual GbE, M.2 NVMe and SDIO WiFi sockets, UFS 2.0 storage support - CNX Software —

FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software solutions, namely Alpine Linux, Android 14 Tablet, Buildroot, Debian 12 Core, Debian 11 Desktop, FriendlyWrt 21.02/23.05, OpenMediaVault, Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 20.04/24.04 Desktop, and Ubuntu 24.04 Core. All are currently based on Linux 6.1 LTS and U-boot-2017.09. You’ll find all those OS images, plus hardware and software documentation on the wiki.

Despite its name, the NanoPi M5 is fairly different from the NanoPi M6 (RK3588S) and NanoPi M4B (RK3399), and I don’t expect many of the accessories for the earlier boards to be compatible, except potentially displays, cameras, and M.2 WiFi modules. Its closest competitor is likely the Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro SBC with a similar set of features and an optional metal case.