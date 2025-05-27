news
Games: Myst, Into the Restless Ruins, MEGANAUT, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Myst: Masterpiece Edition, Riven (1997) and Myst III: Exile get upgraded and now Steam Deck Verified
Cyan Worlds went back to their classics Myst: Masterpiece Edition, Riven (1997) and Myst III: Exile to get them upgraded and also Steam Deck Verified at the same time.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Into the Restless Ruins gets you to deck-build a dungeon and then explore it
Into the Restless Ruins is a rather different dungeon crawler, one where you build the dungeon over time with a deck of cards you continue to gather and upgrade. Disclosure: key provided by their PR team.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fan-made PC port of Star Fox 64 gets a Linux version in a big update
Starship, the fan-made PC port of Star Fox 64 announced by the team who also made PC ports of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Ship of Harkinian) and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (2 Ship 2 Harkinian), has a new release out which includes a Native Linux version.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ 3rd person narrative horror MEGANAUT from the dev of Lorn's Lure gets a demo
The developer of the exploration climbing game Lorn's Lure is working on a new game named MEGANAUT, a 3rd person narrative horror and now there's a demo available with Linux support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Elder Scrolls: Arena remake gets Jolt Physics and big new features
OpenTESArena is an in-development open source game engine remake of The Elder Scrolls: Arena, with a big new release out now as the developer continues working towards making it actually playable.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ After their publisher was banned from Steam, Bioprototype returns and it's free
Sometime in 2024 a publisher called BD Games was banned from Steam, taking with it numerous smaller games. Bioprototype from Emprom Game recently returned to Steam without a publisher, and it's free to claim and keep for a while.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Brickadia is like Roblox and LEGO combined and it arrives July 11
Brickadia has been an interesting project to follow, that combines some elements of Roblox with powerful creation systems along with an LEGO styled building system to create all sorts of things. They just announced that it's going to enter Early Access on July 11th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ An Amazing Wizard is a Dead Cells-like where you mix spells out in Early Access
Out now in Early Access with Linux support, An Amazing Wizard brings an interesting spell mixing system to a Dead Cells-like action platformer. Disclosure: key provided by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Luanti (Minetest) v5.12 brings SDL2, keybind settings, reviews in the content browser
Luanti (formerly named Minetest) has a big new release out with v5.12 bringing SDL2 for the Window and Input Handling along with numerous other big additions. This release has been years in the making for the switch to modern SDL2, away from the very outdated Irrlicht.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ CoreCtrl app has entered maintenance mode with no new features coming
CoreCtrl is a popular Linux app designed to let you get more control over your GPU and CPU. Sadly, the creator has put it into maintenance mode with no new features coming.