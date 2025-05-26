Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.

The NanoKVM Pro is a compact IP-KVM device designed for remote access, system control, and local display monitoring. Building on the earlier NanoKVM, this version introduces 4K resolution support, improved connectivity, and broader compatibility with open-source platforms.

The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

news

Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on May 26, 2025



Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, and improved upload performance of HTTP/3.

For web developers, Firefox 139 promises timer throttling support for Workers, support for the WebAuthn largeBlob extension, support for requestClose() to HTMLDialogElement, and support for the hidden=until-found attribute, which allows content to be found via find-in-page when it’s otherwise hidden by default.

Read on