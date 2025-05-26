news
Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, and improved upload performance of HTTP/3.
For web developers, Firefox 139 promises timer throttling support for Workers, support for the WebAuthn largeBlob extension, support for requestClose() to HTMLDialogElement, and support for the hidden=until-found attribute, which allows content to be found via find-in-page when it’s otherwise hidden by default.