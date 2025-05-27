Kernel and Graphics News and Developments

At the beginning of this year, we made the decision to invest a substantial chunk of capital to support an open source project for which we have great personal interest. ZFS AnyRaid will give users the ability to mix different sized drives in a pool, a highly-requested feature since our launch. Just this week, Klara, Inc. announced the details of this project on the ZFS Leadership call. The project is still in heavy development but this week’s announcement puts everyone on notice that this is coming. The rest of this post will focus on more of the technical aspects of this solution as well as the phases for development. And for those that want to see the video where this announcement was made, look no further: [...]