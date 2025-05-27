news
Kernel and Graphics News and Developments
Kernel Space
Eshtek Inc ☛ Introducing ZFS AnyRaid, Sponsored by Eshtek
At the beginning of this year, we made the decision to invest a substantial chunk of capital to support an open source project for which we have great personal interest. ZFS AnyRaid will give users the ability to mix different sized drives in a pool, a highly-requested feature since our launch. Just this week, Klara, Inc. announced the details of this project on the ZFS Leadership call. The project is still in heavy development but this week’s announcement puts everyone on notice that this is coming. The rest of this post will focus on more of the technical aspects of this solution as well as the phases for development. And for those that want to see the video where this announcement was made, look no further: [...]
Graphics Stack
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Monthly Post
I had intended to be writing this post over a month ago, but [for reasons] I’m here writing it now.
Way back in March of ‘25, I was doing work that I could talk about publicly, and a sizable chunk of that was working to improve Gallium. The stopping point of that work was the colossal !34054, which roughly amounts to “remove a single * from a struct”. The result was rewriting every driver and frontend in the tree to varying extents:
` 260 files changed, 2179 insertions(+), 2331 deletions(-)`
Collabora ☛ PanVK reaches Vulkan 1.2 conformance on Mali-G610
Just about 6 weeks after we announced Vulkan 1.1 conformance for PanVK on G610 GPUs, Vulkan 1.2 is now also checked off the list!
