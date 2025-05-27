news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 335
Running an old version of backdoored Windows on a Wii for some reason, a nice way to learn programming languages, a couple of very different games, more documentation tools, and moving to a new Mastodon instance. Discoveries entii-for-workcubes Learn C, Coding for Kids Isonzo Material for MkDocs markata mdq Moving to a new Mastodon instance.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
How to Install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on FunOS
If you’re looking for a powerful, modern, and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office-compatible office suite for FunOS, ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors is an excellent choice. This guide will walk you through the steps to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on FunOS, including how to properly add the repository, install the application, and remove it completely if needed.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
EasyOS
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Pequalizer removed from Easy Daedalus
Pequalizer is an audio equalizer GUI, created by forum member zigbert, quite a long time ago. As far as I can determine, it is for ALSA and does not play nice with pulseaudio. This is discussed in the forum: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Chromium in container menu fix
Easy Scarthgap changed from Chromium to Firefox builtin, in version 6.6.7. Alfons reported that the menu entry, in the "Internet" category, remained as "Chromium in container" after updating to 6.6.7 from an earlier version. Thanks for reporting; fixed.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ OpenStack with Sunbeam for medium-scale cloud infrastructure
In this blog, we demonstrate Canonical’s proven approach to setting up an OpenStack cloud with Sunbeam and MAAS. We show that using hardware automation is absolutely necessary when deploying cloud infrastructure at scale.
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 893
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 893 for the week of May 18 – 24, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 893
-
-