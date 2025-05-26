news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2025



Quoting: Trying out KOReader and Wallabag (the first few days and months) - Getting excited about reading again · Hook’s Humble Homepage —

I started writing this blog post in March, completely oblivious of Mozilla’s plans of getting rid of Pocket, but with life and work being in the way I never got around to finishing it. Now that we know that Pocket is being shut down on 8 July, I decided to speed things up – and what better day to blog about eReaders than Towel Day!

For a long time already I have been aware of Wallabag – in fact, since it was still called (In the) Poche1. And have used it before, through its wonderful service https://wallabag.it.

But for equally long, I have also used Pocket (which used to be called Read-it-later). I found that some things worked better in Pocket and others in Wallabag. But the thing that ever so slightly tipped the scales in Pocket’s favour several times before for me was that it had a seemless integration with my Kobo2 eInk reader.

I have also been keeping an occasional eye on alternative eReader software for many years, but never took the plunge for different reasons. One of the things that I was waiting to become brave enough to try out was also InkBox / Quill OS for Kobo devices. I was aware of KOReader and Plato, but was always betting a bit more on InkBox as a more “pure” full-blown FOSS OS as something I would eventually switch to.