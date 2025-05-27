Gaming: Steam Deck Games Support Expands (GNU/Linux), Retro Reviewed

This game is a new take on the old Star Fox from the SNES days. If you are not familiar with Star Fox, the big idea at the time was to have an action game in 3D (in the early 90s that meant polygons with some gouraud shading if you were lucky) running on the 16 bits Super Nintendo, something that the console was not really made for. So to get around a super weak system, they had to add an additional processor, the SuperFX chip, inside the cartridge to accelerate 3D calculations and make it work. A few other games ended up using that chip at the time, but Star Fox is the most well-known example. And don’t get me wrong, even with the SuperFX chip, the graphics actually looked pretty bad and the framerate was atrocious. I remember that we Amiga owners were looking at that in 1993 and laughing our asses off. Star Fox had like 150 polygons on screen max, and could not manage to go faster than 15 fps most of the time, with a very low visibility (clipping, my friends!).