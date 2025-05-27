news
Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series
Firefox 140 promises a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view. For Android users, it adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks.
For web developers, Firefox 140 promises platform support for aria-keyshortcuts on Linux, macOS, and Windows, support for the CookieStore API, which is used for scripts running in HTML documents and service workers, and support for the Custom Highlight API, which allows for styling text ranges.