news
Hardware Leftovers
-
HowTo Geek ☛ What Is a Homelab, and How Do You Start One?
Have you seen the term "homelab" but weren't exactly sure what it is? Well, it has a fairly broad definition, but in its simplest terms, it's just a place where you play with computers, servers, and networking equipment. Here's everything a homelab involves, and how you get started with your own.
A Homelab Is What You Make It
When it comes to a homelab, you're in charge. It's a computer lab you operate in your home. What it includes is up to you. Do you want a big homelab, or a small one? Something that's power efficient, or power hungry? Do you want to convert an entire room into a server closet to run your homelab with dozens of devices, or just have a few small mini PCs on a shelf somewhere?
-
ASRock Industrial Enhances Industrial Edge Computing with Ubuntu Pro-Enabled Robust Edge AIoT Platforms
ASRock Industrial, a leader in Industrial computing, and Canonical have partnered to bring Ubuntu Pro for Devices to the entire range of Robust Edge AIoT Platforms. This partnership represents a major leap forward in secure industrial edge computing, providing enterprises with unparalleled security, extended lifecycle support, and real-time computing capabilities. With Ubuntu Pro’s 10 years of security updates for the operating system and open-source application packages, along with compliance with the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and other cybersecurity regulations like FIPS and NIST, this integration empowers seamless deployment across various industries, including industrial automation, robotics, automotive, energy, smart cities, and many AIoT applications.
-
4 reasons most people should never install Coreboot
Here at XDA, we're in favor of toying around and trying software that's a little less mainstream. Whether it's simple open-source software or programs you can host on your own private server, we cover a lot of it, but one thing we don't often talk about is custom firmware for PCs. But that doesn't mean it doesn't exist, and Coreboot is one of the most notable examples of exactly that.
This open-source project aims to bring lightweight custom firmware to all kinds of PC devices, all while being open-source so you can know exactly what's going on in your system. Coreboot is an interesting project, and it's even been adopted by Google for ChromeOS, with most modern Chromebooks shipping with Coreboot as the stock firmware. But just because it's interesting conceptually, it doesn't mean you should rush to install it on your own PC, and there are a few reasons why.