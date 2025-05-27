Hardware Leftovers

Here at XDA, we're in favor of toying around and trying software that's a little less mainstream. Whether it's simple open-source software or programs you can host on your own private server, we cover a lot of it, but one thing we don't often talk about is custom firmware for PCs. But that doesn't mean it doesn't exist, and Coreboot is one of the most notable examples of exactly that.

This open-source project aims to bring lightweight custom firmware to all kinds of PC devices, all while being open-source so you can know exactly what's going on in your system. Coreboot is an interesting project, and it's even been adopted by Google for ChromeOS, with most modern Chromebooks shipping with Coreboot as the stock firmware. But just because it's interesting conceptually, it doesn't mean you should rush to install it on your own PC, and there are a few reasons why.