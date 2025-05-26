news
today's howtos
-
How to Install Ardour on FunOS
If you’re looking for a powerful tool to record, edit, and mix audio on FunOS, Ardour is one of the best digital audio workstations available in the open-source world. Whether you’re a musician, audio engineer, or content creator, Ardour gives you professional-grade tools without the need for proprietary software.
-
Otto Kekäläinen: Creating Debian packages from upstream Git
In this post, I demonstrate the optimal workflow for creating new Debian packages in 2025, preserving the upstream git history. The motivation for this is to lower the barrier for sharing improvements to and from upstream, and to improve software provenance and supply-chain security by making it easy to inspect every change at any level using standard git tooling.
-
peppe8o ☛ Control Arduino with Raspberry PI Computer Board via USB
In this article, I’ll show you how to connect Arduino with a Raspberry PI computer board and control it from the USB cable.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Guide to Using Plugins in Obsidian
Enhance the functionality of Obsidian and extend its features by using plugins. Let me share all the necessary details.