WebCamControl is a GUI app for controlling properties of a webcam
WebCamControl is a Linux GUI app that can be used to control properties of your webcam such as pan, tilt, zoom, etc. You can run it to adjust the camera at the same time as other apps are using it.
It’s primarily designed to be an alternative to the Insta360 Link Controller software for controlling Insta360 Link cameras, however it should work with any webcam supported by Video4Linux (V4L2).
This is free and open source software.