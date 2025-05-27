news
today's leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds-base, ghostscript, grafana, kernel, and osbuild-composer), Debian (intel-microcode, kernel, libphp-adodb, and openssl), Fedora (dotnet8.0, ghostscript, iputils, nbdkit, open-vm-tools, thunderbird, and vyper), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, glibc, iputils, microcode, nodejs, and zsync), Oracle (.NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, 389-ds-base, avahi, buildah, compat-openssl11, expat, firefox, ghostscript, gimp, git, grafana, gvisor-tap-vsock, libsoup, libxslt, mod_auth_openidc, nginx, nodejs:20, osbuild-composer, podman, skopeo, thunderbird, vim, webkit2gtk3, xdg-utils, xterm, and yelp), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, libsoup, libsoup3, python-tornado, and ruby), Slackware (ffmpeg), SUSE (audiofile, firefox, glibc, govulncheck-vulndb, grafana, kernel, kind, kubo, libecpg6, postgresql13, postgresql14, python-Django, python-setuptools, python-tornado6, python311-Flask, python311-tornado6, python313, python36-setuptools, thunderbird, transfig, and xen), and Ubuntu (glib2.0, linux-bluefield, linux-ibm, linux-raspi, and openjdk-21-crac).
Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Nova Scotia Power Confirms Ransomware Attack, 280k Notified of Data Breach
Nova Scotia Power has finally admitted that the recent cyberattack was a ransomware attack, but it hasn’t paid the hackers.
Fedora / IBM
-
Harish Pillay ☛ Harish Pillay 9v1hp: Perculiar problem with boot up
I was getting ready to upgrade a laptop (Dell XPS13) to Fedora 42 from Fedora 41 (yeah, it’s been a while) and for some reason, when I did an update of the current F41 just to ensure that all’s well, upon reboot, the system failed to start.
It said
"error: ../../grub-core/fs/btrfs.c:2153:file `/boot/initramfs-6.14.6-300.fc41.86_64.img' not found"
