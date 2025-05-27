DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups

news

DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems. It emphasizes minimal resource usage, offering users a streamlined environment with configurable automation tools and software installations.