Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition
The Armbian team also encourages community members to contribute code, report bugs, test images, improve documentation, or assist in the forums, as Armbian is an open-source project with many ways to get involved.
Armbian 25.5 Released with Expanded Hardware Support
Armbian, a lightweight Linux distro optimized for ARM-based single-board computers, announced the availability of its latest version, 25.5, with enhanced hardware compatibility, system tooling, and application modularity.
A significant highlight of this release is the extended support for a broader range of SBCs. The team has introduced or improved compatibility with the TI SK-AM69, Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, and PocketBeagle2.
On the firmware front, devices utilizing Rockchip platforms, notably Rock 5B and Youyeetoo R1, have benefited from enhanced audio and HDMI capabilities. Additionally, critical updates to U-Boot have been synchronized with upstream improvements, promoting better system reliability and compatibility.
Beta News ☛ ARM is the future and Armbian 25.5 is the Linux-based OS ready for it
Armbian 25.5 is here, and it looks like a quality operating system release for anyone messing around with ARM-based boards. The Linux distribution brings better hardware support, smarter configuration tools, and more.
This update adds support for more single-board computers, including the TI SK-AM69, Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, and PocketBeagle2. That covers both newer devices and older ones that still have life left in them. Armbian’s not leaving legacy users behind, which is refreshing.
Rockchip boards like the Rock 5B and Youyeetoo R1 are getting better too, with improved HDMI and audio support. Kernel 6.14 is now running on Rockchip64 devices using the edge branch, and devs can now build against the plain mainline kernel if they want. That’s thanks to more flexible patching logic.
The armbian-config tool continues to grow. It now includes an application library that lets users install popular self-hosted tools like Home Assistant, Stirling PDF, Grafana, NetData, Navidrome, and Immich. Each runs in an isolated environment, which keeps things clean and manageable. That alone makes Armbian worth considering for lightweight server setups.