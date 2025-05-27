Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition

Armbian, a lightweight Linux distro optimized for ARM-based single-board computers, announced the availability of its latest version, 25.5, with enhanced hardware compatibility, system tooling, and application modularity.

A significant highlight of this release is the extended support for a broader range of SBCs. The team has introduced or improved compatibility with the TI SK-AM69, Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, and PocketBeagle2.

On the firmware front, devices utilizing Rockchip platforms, notably Rock 5B and Youyeetoo R1, have benefited from enhanced audio and HDMI capabilities. Additionally, critical updates to U-Boot have been synchronized with upstream improvements, promoting better system reliability and compatibility.