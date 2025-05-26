Retro and Open Hardware/Modding

Most vintage computer enthusiasts are well aware of this, but the plastic in old computers tends to become very brittle as it ages. With Macs in particular, machines made from 1993-ish onward seem to really be affected by this issue. I’ve seen this with my own eyes, too. The CD-ROM bezel on my Quadra 840av fell off because several very thin plastic clips snapped off. Good luck finding one that hasn’t already broken off. One of the clips that holds the top case in place on my Power Mac 6100 also broke off. And I, too, once received a Performa 550 that was destroyed in shipping.