GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Get ready to jam and slap da BASS!

Yes, it is this time of the year again! Please welcome the first ScummVM release of the year: ScummVM 2.9.1.

This maintenance release mainly focused on fixing bugs that our developers and users have uncovered since our last stable release.

As usual, several engines and platforms received their fair share of bug fixes and improvements: Hey Hi (AI) AGS, Asylum, BAGEL, Bladerunner, Hopkins, MADS, NGI, SCI, SCUMM, Sky, Sword1, Tetraedge, Tinsel, Tucker, TwinE, and TWP.

Our porters also went on a bug-hunting spree, so all we can provide is a small summary of the latest and greatest fixes!

The Nintendo 3DS (yes, we do not care about end-of-life dates!) has the GUI appropriately displayed if it is configured to use the top screen only.