news
Security and Windows TCO
HowTo Geek ☛ How I Self-Host a Synced Password Manager
The password manager I use is the free and open source KeePassXC, and it stands apart from competitors by operating entirely offline. It has a relatively minimal set of features, and most of them don't need the internet to work.
Red Pixels Ventures Ltd ☛ OpenAI’s o3 Model Helps Researcher Uncover Zero-Day Vulnerability in Linux Kernel’s SMB Stack [Ed: Not a critical issue and an SMB2 issue]
This can lead to crashes and security issues. The AI model was able to find the flaw in eight out of the 100 runs.
Beebom ☛ OpenAI’s o3 AI Found a Zero-Day Vulnerability in the Linux Kernel, Official Patch Released [Ed: SMB2 and low threat level]
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) and Windows TCO
The New Stack ☛ How the World Is Celebrating Open Source Maintainer Month [Ed: Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) advocacy from a site bribed by Microsoft [1, 2]
International Business Times ☛ Europol's Cyber Crackdown Disrupts 2,000 Domains - Here's What We Know
A major Europol-led cybersecurity operation, codenamed Operation Endgame, has delivered a significant blow to global cybercrime networks by targeting some of the most dangerous malware droppers in circulation.
Carried out between 27 and 29 May, the coordinated crackdown focused on high-value droppers including IcedID, SystemBC, Pikabot, Smokeloader, Bumblebee and Trickbot — tools frequently used as the first step in large-scale ransomware attacks. These droppers are crucial components in the cybercriminal supply chain, allowing malicious actors to infiltrate networks and install further malware undetected.
