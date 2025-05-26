This Week in GNOME (in Farsi) and Criticism of the GNOME Foundation

Hi, we’ve started a new project: a Farsi-language podcast version of This Week in GNOME.

Each week, we read and summarise the latest TWIG post in Farsi, covering updates from GNOME Core, GNOME Circle apps, and other community-related news. Our goal is to help Persian-speaking users and contributors stay connected with the GNOME ecosystem.

The podcast is hosted by me (Revisto), along with Mirsobhan and Hadi. We release one short episode per week.

Since I also make music, I created a short theme for the podcast to give it more identity and consistency across episodes. It’s simple, but it adds a nice touch of production value that we hope makes the podcast feel more polished.