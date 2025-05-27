The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.16

Follow our installation instructions:

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Terasic Atum A3 Nano Integrates Altera Agilex 3 FPGA

Terasic has introduced the Atum A3 Nano on Crowd Supply, offering a compact FPGA development board based on Altera’s Agilex 3 series. It provides a capable platform for embedded applications requiring high-speed logic and moderate compute performance.

MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LMX91, a compact SoM powered by NXP’s energy-efficient i.MX 91 processor. Designed for smart devices, the module targets applications such as industrial gateways, EV chargers, smart home systems, medical platforms, and building automation.

Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments

Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.

AAEON Expands UP Line with Twin Lake SBCs Based on Intel Core 3

AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.

Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition

The Armbian team has released version 25.5, bringing expanded hardware compatibility, improved system tools, and a growing library of post-install application modules. The update also coincides with Armbian being recognized by NetBox Labs with a 2025 NetBox Hero Award for its role in open infrastructure innovation.

DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

9to5Linux

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display

The biggest selling point of the TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop is its 1000 nits HDR (High Dynamic Range) mini-LED matte display with 2560×1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, and extremely fast 300 Hz refresh rates. The new display is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB GDDR7 graphics card.

Archinstall 3.0.7 Arch Linux Menu-Based Installer Adds Support for Btrfs Snapshots

Archinstall 3.0.7 is here to introduce a new option in the disk configuration menu that lets users configure a Btrfs snapshot type that can be set to either Snapper or Timeshift when choosing to install Arch Linux with the Btrfs file system. This release also moves the disk encryption configuration into the disk config menu.

Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications

Highlights of Thunderbird 139 include new ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions for email notifications, enterprise policy implementation to allow granular in-app notification control, support for manually sorting folders in the folder pane, and customizable row count for Cards View in the Appearance settings.

Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.05 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.

Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series

Firefox 140 promises a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view. For Android users, it adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks.

news

The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 27, 2025

Quoting: The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – is simplicity —

Linux distro wars are nothing new. "Advocacy" (a euphemism for angry argument) about hardware, OSes, programming languages and editors goes back as long as different computers have existed. Computers appeal to geeky folks, and geeky folks readily get a little too attached to things — and then become possessive and defensive about them.

This particular industry commentator is a veteran of far too many flamewars and has come to the conclusion that all the competitors are to some extent awful, and that certain outliers are preferable simply because they remain relatively small and simple, and therefore limit the amount of awfulness they contain. This was the motivation behind our cynic's guide to desktop Linux a few years (and many distros) ago.

Since then, we've encountered some new candidates that have shed some of the bloat and have won our grudging respect, including MX Linux and the even smaller and faster Alpine Linux. Less really is more, if it means less to be irritated by. This old hack finds it reassuring then that other, rather younger, cynics arrive at similar conclusions.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Plasma 6.4 second beta includes several bugfixes, some of notable bugfixes include
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
Kernel, Btrfs, and Mesa
Linux news
Red Hat Sponsored 'Journalism' and Red Hat's Site Promoting Misleading Hype (Slop as "Intelligence")
really bad
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 7th generation (Gen7) of their TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux laptop, designed for those who are in the market for a gaming notebook with maximum power.
SteamOS destroys Windows
Never forget that everything you do in KDE is impactful
No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore
more options
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.
 
Security and Microsoft TCO
Security leftovers
Microsoft Pushing Proprietary Stuff as "Open", More Proprietary Traps
4 stories
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.31, and Linux 6.14.9
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.31 kernel
Android Leftovers
Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch, first devices with Android 16
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS focus
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
Maui Release and Qt Gradle Plugin 1.3
KDE toolkits
Hardware Leftovers
FPGA Computer and more
Web Browsers: Curl 8.14.0, Bewildering Product Sunset (Arc), and High-Severity Vulnerabilities
bad old Web
Security Leftovers
only 4 more for now
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Hacker Public Radio, Risky Business, and More
new episodes and some such
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
Games: Queuedle, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Zotac Zone 2 Switches to GNU/Linux
gaming picks
Microsoft Layoffs and Proprietary Stuff Promoted for or by Microsoft
Microsoft leftovers
Windows 10 Is Reaching Its End of Life. Keep Your Computer Working With Zorin OS.
On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
openSUSE’s Agama 15 Installer Arrives with Usability Upgrades
openSUSE's new Agama installer v15 lands with major usability improvements
LXD 6.4 Lands with UI Enhancements, Smarter Shutdown Logic
LXD 6.4 system container manager introduces new CLI options, updated UI features, and better shutdowns, clusters, and storage handling
Windows TCO, Security Issues, FUD, and Running Proprietary Things in GNU/Linux
some leftovers
Mythbuntu: What Happened to Ubuntu for TV?
There have been many attempts at building the perfect HTPC (Home Theater PC) platform, and some, like Kodi
Ubuntu Fixes Vanishing Install Button in Software Updater
The install button in Software Updater (née Update Manager)
Newer Intel GPU Support Now Available on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support has been added to the Intel Graphics Preview
Radxa ROCK 4D SBC – A Raspberry Pi lookalike powered by Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 6 TOPS AI accelerator
Radxa provides support for Debian Linux, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use
MYIR provides Linux 6.6.36 support for the MYC-LMX91
It’s okay to be partial to your work
I often see leaders in open source projects not wanting to promote their own work in the interest of fairness
Games: Watchword, Brany Skeldalu, SteamOS
a handful from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Kernel 6.16, LSFMM+BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel (known as "OSPM") Summit
some Linux coverage
A kernel developer plays with Home Assistant: case studies
we'll look at how Home Assistant was used to solve some real problems
Debian AI General Resolution withdrawn
early draft to the Debian-project mailing list to ask for help and to give other developers time to provide input or develop their own counter-proposals
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly about GNU/Linux though
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show on RHEL, GNU/Linux Commands Every Beginner Should Know, MakuluLinux, and Linux Matters
4 new picks
Red Hat/IBM Buying Fake 'Journalism' About Themselves, Fedora Plans Party Tomorrow
some IBM leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
some hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks, some news about software
today's howtos
4 howtos only
AMD Releases Linux Drivers for Radeon RX 9060 XT and AI Pro R9700
AMD has quietly released new Linux drivers for its latest graphics cards
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Android Leftovers
Android Auto wants to let you play videos while driving, but it's not what you think
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications
Thunderbird 139 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
The Chromebook Plus Might Be the Best Choice For Linux Newbies
Have you been wanting to try out Linux
Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin – A Brief Walkthrough
Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed Plucky Puffin, released in April 2025
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
today's leftovers
Ubuntu, Debian, and more
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
raspberry pi and more
today's howtos
idroot, redhat, and more
Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments
It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications
Games: Lambda Fortress, Splitgate 2, Zombies vs Vampires Fest, Winnie the Pooh in Winnie's Hole, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
GNU/Linux Becoming Mainstream on Laptops and Desktops [original]
GNU/Linux earned respect and is no longer being talked about as an 'underdog'
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux-related stuff
Kernel and Graphics News and Developments
BSD and Linux
Applications: Touchegg, Flexbar, and Better Programs Than Man Pages
Application-related news
Gaming: Steam Deck Games Support Expands (GNU/Linux), Retro Reviewed
a pair of articles
Open Hardware/Modding: OPNsense 25.1.7, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Postgres-Related Releases: CloudNativePG 1.26.0 and 1.25.2, pg_ivm 1.11, pgmoneta 0.17
psql stuff
today's leftovers
Security and more
WebCamControl is a GUI app for controlling properties of a webcam
WebCamControl is a Linux GUI app that can be used to control properties of your webcam such as pan, tilt, zoom, etc
This lean Linux distro can give your Windows 10 PC an extra 5 to 10 years of life
Don't throw away your old computer. Install a Linux distribution that'll make it feel brand new
Android Leftovers
Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature
DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems
The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity
Or, rediscovering the KISS principle, the long way round
Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi CM5 fanless Panel PC tested with Raspberry Pi OS
We’ve already had a look at the hardware of Chipsee’s 15.6-inch industrial touch panel PC in the first part of the review, before booting it to Raspberry Pi OS
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian’s “Stable” branch, featuring a customised Xfce desktop
Should you ever pay for Linux? 5 times I would - and why
Linux is free, but that doesn't mean you should never consider spending a little cash on it
Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series
Now that Firefox 139 has been promoted to the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major release, Firefox 140, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a look at the changes.
today's howtos
many howtos
Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition
The Armbian team has released version 25.5
Security and Windows TCO
Security and more
Games: Myst, Into the Restless Ruins, MEGANAUT, and More
latest 10 from GamingOnLinux
Hardware Leftovers
mostly Linux related
Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 139 open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on May 27th, 2025.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
ClonOS is a FreeBSD based distro for virtual hosting platform and appliance
ClonOS is a turnkey Open Source platform based on FreeBSD and the CBSD framework
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles