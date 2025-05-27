The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 27, 2025



Quoting: The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – is simplicity —

Linux distro wars are nothing new. "Advocacy" (a euphemism for angry argument) about hardware, OSes, programming languages and editors goes back as long as different computers have existed. Computers appeal to geeky folks, and geeky folks readily get a little too attached to things — and then become possessive and defensive about them.

This particular industry commentator is a veteran of far too many flamewars and has come to the conclusion that all the competitors are to some extent awful, and that certain outliers are preferable simply because they remain relatively small and simple, and therefore limit the amount of awfulness they contain. This was the motivation behind our cynic's guide to desktop Linux a few years (and many distros) ago.

Since then, we've encountered some new candidates that have shed some of the bloat and have won our grudging respect, including MX Linux and the even smaller and faster Alpine Linux. Less really is more, if it means less to be irritated by. This old hack finds it reassuring then that other, rather younger, cynics arrive at similar conclusions.