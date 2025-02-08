news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 08, 2025,

updated May 26, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Support is Coming To An End —

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is nearing the end of its original five-year support cycle. If you still have a PC, virtual machine, or server running that version, it's time to get updated.

Canonical, the developer of Ubuntu, has just published an important reminder that the standard five-year support window for this popular Long-Term Support (LTS) release of Ubuntu 20.04 is closing. This means that the free version of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will cease receiving crucial security updates, potentially exposing computers running the OS to vulnerabilities. Now that this five-year period has ended, any newly discovered vulnerabilities will not be patched, and malicious actors might begin targeting and poking around computers with this older operating system.