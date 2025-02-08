news
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Support is Coming To An End
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is nearing the end of its original five-year support cycle. If you still have a PC, virtual machine, or server running that version, it's time to get updated.
Canonical, the developer of Ubuntu, has just published an important reminder that the standard five-year support window for this popular Long-Term Support (LTS) release of Ubuntu 20.04 is closing. This means that the free version of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will cease receiving crucial security updates, potentially exposing computers running the OS to vulnerabilities. Now that this five-year period has ended, any newly discovered vulnerabilities will not be patched, and malicious actors might begin targeting and poking around computers with this older operating system.
It's FOSS News:
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is Reaching End of Life — Here are Your Options
Whenever an Ubuntu long-term support (LTS) release reaches the end of its standard support cycle, we typically recommend upgrading to the next LTS release to benefit from the latest features and improvements.
However, this advice may not suit users who need to remain on an older release for compatibility or operational stability.
So, join me as I discuss some ways you can salvage your Ubuntu 20.04 installation.