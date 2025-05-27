news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
GNOME ☛ Apps/SoundJuicer – GNOME Wiki Archive
Sound Juicer is a CD ripping tool using GTK+ and GStreamer.
Strawberry Music Player ☛ Strawberry Music Player
Supports WAV, FLAC, WavPack, Ogg Vorbis, Speex, MPC, TrueAudio, AIFF, MP4, MP3, ASF and Monkey's Audio
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Thomas Rigby ☛ The Case of the Missing Comments Block
I had installed "Shut Up!" — a browser extension designed to hide comments sections on websites — even if they don't actually have any comments.
MWL ☛ Migrating from Apache 2.4 to Caddy
I’ve been using Apache since the 1990s. The networking book requires information about QUIC, so I need experience with QUIC, so I need HTTP/3, so I can’t use Apache.
MWL ☛ Notes on caddy as QUIC reverse proxy with mac_portacl
As I wrote yesterday, I need QUIC for my web sites. The servers I have data on run FreeBSD, because ZFS. I use Apache everywhere, because it’s what I learned back in the 486 Age. My web site is critical to my business, so I must minimize downtime. I chose to implement a Caddy reverse proxy, because it looked easier than Envoy or migrating to nginx. (Nothing against either tool, of course.)
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Native Language Projects – TDF’s Annual Report 2024
By helping to translate and market LibreOffice around the world, native language projects bring enthusiasm and passion to the global community. Here’s what they did in 2024… (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2024 – we’ll post the full version here soon.
-
Education
-
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: LACNIC 43
APNIC participated in LACNIC 43 held in São Paulo, Brazil from 5 to 9 May 2025.
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Nick Heer ☛ Lawyers Keep Failing Clients By Relying on A.I.
The database is now up to 120 cases, including some fairly high-profile ones like that against Timothy Burke.
-
Standards/Consortia
Ruben Schade ☛ In defence of vertical/sidebar tabs
With the latest furore surrounding the development of Firefox, I’ve been surprised at the pushback sidebar tabs have received. Though if a feature I loved was being removed for more Hey Hi (AI) nobody wants, and vertical tabs, I’d probably lump them in together too.
I’m here to say though, sidebar tabs are amazing. I’ve been using them since Piro first released the Tree Style Tabs extension twenty or so years ago. A podcaster I listened to swore by them, so I stuck with them for a week until I realised the benefits as well. They’re now as essential to me as security plugins for blocking ads/malware, to the point where using a browser without them feels awkward, inconvenient, and frustrating. They were the primary reason I stopped hating on widescreen displays: I could maintain my standard aspect ratio windows, but now I had a whole extra sidebar to the side I could load with goodies.
-
Jari Komppa ☛ solhsa.com - blog
There's a few questions you have to ask. Different files have different goals, after all.
Unicorn Media ☛ Greece’s Tech Leap: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Will Greece's embrace of tech as a mover and shaker of its economy ultimately be beneficial to the country and its neighbors? Marcos Fioretti examines the pros and cons.
