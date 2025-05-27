Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers

With the latest furore surrounding the development of Firefox, I’ve been surprised at the pushback sidebar tabs have received. Though if a feature I loved was being removed for more Hey Hi (AI) nobody wants, and vertical tabs, I’d probably lump them in together too.

I’m here to say though, sidebar tabs are amazing. I’ve been using them since Piro first released the Tree Style Tabs extension twenty or so years ago. A podcaster I listened to swore by them, so I stuck with them for a week until I realised the benefits as well. They’re now as essential to me as security plugins for blocking ads/malware, to the point where using a browser without them feels awkward, inconvenient, and frustrating. They were the primary reason I stopped hating on widescreen displays: I could maintain my standard aspect ratio windows, but now I had a whole extra sidebar to the side I could load with goodies.