As I mentioned in the April 2025 HardenedBSD Status Report, I had attended a small hackathon with a few FreeBSD developers. This hackathon was focused on providing basic support for optional userland components written in Rust. This is a status report for that work.

For those following along, we now have a feature branch (hardened/current/rust-in-base) for the Rust work.

Originally, I had intended to write a ubiquitous, generic "optional support for userland components written in other languages, starting with Rust." Alan, Warner, and I came up with something that looks different, specific to Rust.