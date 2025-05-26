news

MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system developed with desktop users in mind. It includes all the software you’d expect for your daily tasks — email, web browsing, word processing, gaming, and much more.

With a small community of dedicated developers, MidnightBSD strives to create an easy-to-use operating system everyone can use, freely. Available for x86, AMD64 (x86_64) and as Virtual Machines.

MidnightBSD was forked from FreeBSD 6.1 beta. The system was forked to allow the project to customize and integrate the environment including the ports and system configuration.