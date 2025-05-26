news
Free and Open Source Software
-
systemctl - manage and monitor the systemd system - LinuxLinks
It consists of a range of system management utilities, libraries, and daemons that have replaced the previous System V (SysV) init daemon.
The systemctl utility is a flexible, versatile, and easy-to-use tool by which you can oversee and interact with the systemd system to create, modify, or remove unit files via the service manager.
This is free and open source software.
Packet lets you share files - LinuxLinks
Send and receive files wirelessly with Android devices using Quick Share or another device with Packet installed.
This is an implementation of the Google Quick Share protocol to send and receive files to Android devices or another instance of Packet.
This is free and open source software.
systemd Pilot is a GUI tool for managing systemd services - LinuxLinks
systemd Pilot is a desktop application for managing systemd services on Linux systems. it can be described as a GUI for systemctrl.
This is free and open source software.
Ygt is a graphical TypeType hinting program - LinuxLinks
Ygt is a Python app for hinting TrueType fonts. It is built to be fast, flexible, and free.
Ygt is in an alpha state, with features yet to be added (especially auto-hinting). But it is already a workable program, which the developer has used to hint thousands of glyphs in several large fonts.
This is open source software.
Box64 is a Linux userspace x86-64 emulator - LinuxLinks
Box64 leverages native system libraries (libc, libm, SDL, OpenGL), offering ease of integration and surprising performance in many applications. With DynaRec for ARM64, RV64 and LA64 platforms, Box64 achieves a speed boost 5-10x faster than the interpreter alone.
This is free and open source software.