Open Hardware/Modding: OPNsense 25.1.7, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

To some, an operating system is a burden or waste of resources, like those working on embedded systems and other low-power applications. To others it’s necessary, abstracting away hardware so that higher-level programming can be done. For most people it’s perhaps not thought of at all. But for a few, the operating system is the most interesting piece of software running on a computer and if you’d like to investigate what makes this often overlooked aspect of computer science interesting, take a look at this course on operating systems from Cornell University.