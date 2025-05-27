news
TecMint ☛ How to Stop and Disable Unwanted Services from Linux System
In this article, we’ll walk through how to identify and disable unnecessary services on systemd-based Linux distributions like Fedora, CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, and others.
Own HowTo ☛ 8 ls commands that every GNU/Linux user should know
lscommand is one of the most used commands when it comes to Linux.
lscommand, stands for
listand it allows you to list files in the current directory or other specific directories.
TecMint ☛ Top 15 VsFTP Server Interview Questions with Detailed Answers
Originally, FTP clients were command-line based, but now most platforms come with FTP clients and servers built-in, and many third-party FTP client/server programs are available.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Subsonic Media Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Setting up your own personal music streaming server has never been more accessible. Subsonic Media Server transforms your Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system into a powerful, self-hosted music streaming platform that rivals commercial services like Spotify or Fashion Company Apple Music.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Asset management is a critical aspect of any IT department’s responsibilities. Keeping track of hardware, software licenses, and equipment assignments can quickly become overwhelming without the right tools. Snipe-IT offers a powerful open-source solution for IT asset management that simplifies inventory tracking and maintenance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mesa Drivers on CentOS Stream 10. Graphics performance on GNU/Linux systems depends heavily on having the right drivers installed and properly configured.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pinta on openSUSE [Ed: Mono trap (Microsoft)]
Pinta is a powerful yet straightforward drawing and image editing application designed for GNU/Linux users who need functionality without complexity. For openSUSE users seeking a lightweight alternative to more resource-intensive graphics editors, Pinta offers an intuitive interface with essential editing tools.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Coolify on Fedora 42
Self-hosting applications has become increasingly popular among developers and system administrators seeking greater control over their infrastructure. Coolify emerges as a powerful solution that transforms complex deployment processes into simple, manageable tasks. This comprehensive guide will walk you through installing Coolify on Fedora 42, providing you with everything needed to establish your own self-hosting environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Coolify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Deploying applications efficiently requires robust tools that simplify the process while maintaining flexibility and control. Coolify offers an impressive solution for developers seeking a self-hosted alternative to platforms like Heroku. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the complete process of installing Coolify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, from preparation to optimization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WildFly on openSUSE
WildFly, formerly known as JBoss Application Server, stands as one of the most robust and feature-rich Java application servers available today. When combined with openSUSE’s enterprise-grade stability and security features, it creates a powerful platform for hosting Java-based applications.
Ted Unangst ☛ sometimes the dependencies are useful
I ripped out a dependency and then I found out what it did. I wrote an RSS parser for a very simple project, and then figured, how hard could it be to use in a real feed reader? Well, not very hard, but it was somewhat time consuming, and offers another perspective on using other people’s code.
I started with my own RSS types to generate feeds with the go XML library. By flipping the polarity and using it to parse XML, I was able to extract one field from one feed. Hey, this works, so let’s use it everywhere. Sure, there will be a few more changes required, but I can handle that.
Exotic Silicon ☛ adding read-only volume support to softraid
Removable storage with hardware write protection is a pretty useful safeguard against accidental overwrites and has saved me on several occasions. At the same time, it's also fairly useful and indeed good industry practice to encrypt data that's being carried around on small devices that are easily lost.
[...]
A patchset is available for download which applies to OpenBSD 7.7-release.
APNIC ☛ How to bring data centre-like connectivity to your home with IPTTTH
This post details my personal experience with this kind of setup in India. I’ll share how I built the network (AS149794), what it took to maintain, and whether the dream of true enterprise-grade Internet at home is worth it. It is a bit different from my usual focus. Instead of diving into network engineering, I’ll be looking at the costs and the Layer 8 challenges of managing a unique home network.
The New Stack ☛ Best Practices for Creating Markdown Documentation for Your Apps
Markdown is a lightweight markup language used to add formatting to plain text documents. Created in 2004 by John Gruber, its primary goal is to enable people to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format that can be optionally converted to structurally valid HTML (or XHTML).
Arif ☛ Setting up Remote Desktop in FreeBSD
I recently added some new drives and hardware to my FreeBSD 13 server. I use this machine to run virtual machines for my courses and various experiments. I like to have a desktop handy to manage VirtualBox or perform other desktop tasks.
I could use Remote Desktop from Windows to access it, but I couldn’t remember how I set it up. The instructions available online aren’t super clear, so this time when I set it up, I documented it, and now I’m sharing it with you.
We’ll use XRDP to connect to a FreeBSD machine with RDP from Windows, Mac, or Linux.
Red Hat ☛ How to simulate network latency in local containers
If you have a GNU/Linux host, you can use Podman directly to spin up containers. On Mac or Windows, you'll need Podman Desktop to creates a GNU/Linux virtual machine (VM) under the hood to run the containers.
Before trying the following commands, read the Prepare Podman host section for guidance on how to prepare the host to load the required kernel module.