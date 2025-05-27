I ripped out a dependency and then I found out what it did. I wrote an RSS parser for a very simple project, and then figured, how hard could it be to use in a real feed reader? Well, not very hard, but it was somewhat time consuming, and offers another perspective on using other people’s code.

I started with my own RSS types to generate feeds with the go XML library. By flipping the polarity and using it to parse XML, I was able to extract one field from one feed. Hey, this works, so let’s use it everywhere. Sure, there will be a few more changes required, but I can handle that.