news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, AlphaStation, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Zero camera instantly prints photos using thermal paper
We're living in an age where digital photos reign supreme, but that hasn't stopped maker and developer Spacerower, as they are known as over at Reddit, from creating a Raspberry Pi-powered camera that creates physical photos for you on the spot. This handheld Pi camera was made from the ground up from scratch and features a Raspberry Pi Zero as the main board powering the operation.
Jonathan Pallant ☛ 2025-03-30 · An AlphaStation's SROM
Going back to Alpha 21164 Hardware Reference Manual, I now see the vital piece of information that was there all along if I'd read the document carefully enough: slonh
Hackaday ☛ Can Hackers Bring Jooki Back To Life?
Another day, another Internet-connected gadget that gets abandoned by its creators. This time it’s Jooki — a screen-free audio player that let kids listen to music and stories by placing specific tokens on top of it. Parents would use a smartphone application to program what each token would do, and that way even very young children could independently select what they wanted to hear.
Celso Martinho ☛ Changing the A1000 fan - Celso Martinho
I’m on a roll upgrading the Amiga 1000. This time, I replaced the PSU fan.
Hackaday ☛ Help Propel The Original ARM OS Into The Future
We use ARM devices in everything from our microcontroller projects to our laptops, and many of us are aware of the architecture’s humble beginnings in a 1980s Acorn Archimedes computer. ARM processors are not the only survivor from the Archimedes though, its operating system has made it through the decades as well.
Hackaday ☛ A Prototyping Board With Every Connector
Prototyping is a personal affair, with approaches ranging from dead-bug parts on tinplate through stripboard and protoboard, to solderless breadboards and more. Whichever you prefer, a common problem is that they don’t offer much in the way of solid connections to the outside world. You could use break-out boards, or you could do like [Pakequis] and make a prototyping board with every connector you can think of ready to go.
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun Air Quality PM1/PM2.5/PM10 Sensor features Bosch’s BVM080, the world’s smallest particulate matter sensor
SparkFun’s “Air Quality PM1/PM2.5/PM10 Sensor – BMV080 (Qwiic)” is breakout board for the Bosch Sensortec BVM080 particulate matter sensor which the German company claims is the world’s smallest and 450 times smaller in volume than any comparable device on the market.
Hackaday ☛ Reconfigurable FPGA For Single Photon Measurements
Detecting single photons can be seen as the backbone of cutting-edge applications like LiDAR, medical imaging, and secure optical communication. Miss one, and critical information could be lost forever. That’s where FPGA-based instrumentation comes in, delivering picosecond-level precision with zero dead time. If you are intrigued, consider sitting in on the 1-hour webinar that [Dr. Jason Ball], engineer at Liquid Instruments, will host on April 15th. You can read the announcement here.