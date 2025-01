posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: Freespire - Ubuntu-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Freespire requires an x86_64 bit processor, 4 GB of RAM and at least a 20 GB hard drive to run a basic productivity environment. For optimal performance, your system needs at least 6 – 8 GB of RAM for users who want to run emulation software such as VMWare or VirtualBox. For users who need to run software like CAD programs, Video or Audio production we recommend you’ll need at least 8 GB or more. You can also install Freespire as standalone or dual boot on Intel based Apple Macintoshes.