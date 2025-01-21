Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Fwupd 2.0.4 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

This release comes one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.3 to introduce new features like the ability to record the entire USB descriptor in the emulation data and return defined return code when network metadata refresh fails.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, thank you for sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.13 include lazy preemption support to simplify kernel’s preemption logic, support for running Linux in protected virtual machines (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA (Confidential Compute Architecture), user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 (ARM64) via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, and split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs.

Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2025.1 Is Out with Linux 6.12, Rhino Stampede, and More

Highlights of Rhino Linux 2025.1 include support for dynamic workspaces in Rhino’s Xfce-based Unicorn Desktop to automatically create new workspaces when applications are opening apps, a new, custom GRUB bootloader theme for a more modern feel, and a new testing meta-package called Rhino Stampede.

LinuxGizmos.com

UNIT DualMCU One with RP2040 for Real-Time and ESP32 for Wireless Connectivity.

The UNIT DualMCU One is a development board that combines the ESP32 and RP2040 microcontrollers. The ESP32 provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the RP2040 offers hardware control with flexible GPIO, supporting applications in IoT, robotics, and automation.

VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI Combines Xeon-E Processor with NVIDIA RTX GPU

VersaLogic Corp. has introduced the Sabertooth AI, a compact and rugged embedded system designed for AI inferencing and high-bandwidth video applications. Featuring DDR4 ECC memory, dual GbE, and support for multiple displays, it delivers high computational performance in a small form factor for industrial and edge computing.

HackCable: USB-C Keystroke Injection Cable with RP2040 or ESP32

Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.

 
Linux 6.13-rc7

  
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025

  
Android Leftovers

  
Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording

  
Beyond Ubuntu: Other Linux Distributions You Should Try

  
Refine (Advanced GNOME Settings Apps) Adds More Options

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Today in Techrights

  
Videos: Latest in Invidious

  
Latest From the Fake Copycat of FSF ("FSFE")

  
Announcing the Release of RELIANOID 7.6.0 (Community Edition)

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
today's howtos

  
Kernel and Graphics (Technical)

  
Applications: dijo, Ecere SDK, and xcalc

  
Rhino Linux 2025.1 Brings Dynamic Workspaces, Hello Rhino App

  
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.

 
Our Gemini Capsule is Already Used a Lot [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Distrobox 1.8.1: NVIDIA Integration and Zsh Improvements

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: CentOS 10 Stream

  
Is Manjaro ARM dead?

  
today's howtos

  
Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore 64, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Kodi 21.2 "Omega" - Release

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

  
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Linux 6.1.126

  
Wasting time with inconsistent data

  
One of my leisure time activities is to develop KMyMoney, a personal finance management application

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Usability, accessibility, and supercharging the Fediverse

  
121 packages in Debian mapped to hardware for automatic recommendation

  
I have been working on a automatic hardware based package recommendation system for Debian and other Linux distributions

 
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: OrangePi, Raspberry Pi 4, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Release of Ghostty 1.0

  
Malware in Proprietary Software - 2024 Catch-up

  
Security Holes and Windows TCO

  
Test AlmaLinux 10 Beta With Your Workload Using ELevate

  
Although we’re still months away from the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

 
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Apps for Chromebooks in 2025: Our Top Picks and Why You Need Them

  
Owning a Chromebook doesn’t mean you're limited to just basic apps

 
CMYK support in Inkscape could be a game-changer for professional print designers

  
As a digital artist and long-time user of free and libre graphic software

 
GNU/Linux Applications via Crostini and Flathub

  
today's howtos

  
Hardware: Arduino, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Salix – Slackware-based Linux distribution

  
Salix is a Linux distribution based on Slackware that is simple, fast and easy to use, with stability being a primary goal

 
Why We Have Essentially Won the Hearing [original]

  
A small win for journalism in the UK

 
Today in Techrights

  
