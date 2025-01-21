posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: Refine (Advanced GNOME Settings Apps) Adds More Options - OMG! Ubuntu —

Refine is compelling due to its goal of offering the “convenience to add or remove options without touching a single line of source code” — though for a GUI option to exist it must be hooking into a variable within GNOME, i.e., it can’t magic up a toggle to make it rain glitter!

A brief bit of turbulence ensnared those attempting to run the tool on Ubuntu after I covered it in early January as an update prevented it from running on non-vanilla GNOME sessions, like Ubuntu’s.

Thankfully, the ‘unsupported environment’ issue has since been remedied by a warning screen. Though scary, the bulk of settings in Refine do work in Ubuntu there’s just no support/guarantee from the app’s dev that it won’t lead to catastrophe.