Linux Capable ☛ How to Use DNF5 Group Commands on Fedora Linux
How to install Git on Almalinux or Rocky GNU/Linux 9/8
Git is an open-source and popular tool that provides a distributed version control platform. It is generally used by developers and companies to work individually or in a community using various platforms and IDEs. Here, we learn the command to install Git on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or AlmaLinux 9.
How to install GitLab on Almalinux 9 or Rocky Linux
GitLab offers an all-in-one DevOps platform with Git-based version control, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), issue tracking, and much more. Git is quite important in software development for version control, but with GitLab’s web interface and other features, developers can efficiently collaborate and manage their projects and code.
Lewis Dale ☛ Okay now I actually have Open Graph images
In the end, it came down to re-ordering the meta tags - particularly moving my page title seemed to have an effect, beforehand it was near the bottom of my <head> tag. I’m not entirely sure what fixed it, but now I’m just not going to touch anything, ever, incase it breaks.
Leon Mika ☛ A Summer Theme
Made a slight tweak to my blog’s theme today, to “celebrate” the start of summer.
James G ☛ Pattern: Link contexts
External links on my website now show a small icon commonly associated with an external link. The icon, which is part of each link and implemented using the CSS ::after pseudo-element, is a visual indicator that the linked material is on another website. This provides important context to the user that differentiates internal from external links within an article.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Installing NVIDIA drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 is essential for users who want to leverage the full potential of their NVIDIA graphics cards. Proper driver installation enhances system performance, enables advanced graphical features, and supports GPU-accelerated applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on GNU/Linux Mint 22
Steam has revolutionized the way we access and play video games, providing a vast library of titles and a robust platform for gamers worldwide. With the rise of GNU/Linux as a viable gaming platform, many users are eager to install Steam on their GNU/Linux Mint 22 systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache ZooKeeper on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache ZooKeeper on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Apache ZooKeeper is a crucial component in distributed systems, providing a centralized service for maintaining configuration information, naming, and distributed synchronization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Solr on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Fedora 41. Apache Solr, built on Apache Lucene, offers advanced full-text search capabilities, along with features like faceting, highlighting, and geospatial search. Its scalability and flexibility make it an excellent choice for businesses of all sizes.
