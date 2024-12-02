Debian Developers'/Development Updates: Guido Günther, Colin Watson, Sandro Knauß, and Junichi Uekawa
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities November 2024
Another short status update of what happened on my side last month. The larger blocks are the Phosh 0.43 release, the initial file chooser portal, phosh-osk-stub now handling digit, number, phone and PIN input purpose via special layouts as well as Phoc mostly catching up with wlroots 0.18 and the current development version targeting 0.19.
-
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in November 2024
Most of my Debian contributions this month were
Conferences
I attended MiniDebConf Toulouse 2024, and the MiniDebCamp before it. Most of my time was spent with the Freexian folks working on debusine; Stefano gave a talk about its current status with a live demo (frantically fixed up over the previous couple of days, as is traditional) and with me and others helping to answer questions at the end. I also caught up with some people I haven’t seen in ages, ate a variety of delicious cheeses, and generally had a good time. Many thanks to the organizers and sponsors!
After the conference, Freexian collaborators spent a day and a half doing some planning for next year, and then went for an afternoon visiting the Cité de l’espace.
-
Sandro Knauß: QML Dependency tracking in Debian
Tracking library dependencies work in Debian to resolve from symbols usage to a library and add this to the list of dependencies. That is working for years now. The KDE community nowadays create more and more QML based applications. Unfortunately QML is a interpreted language, this means missing QML dependencies will only be an issue at runtime.
To fix this I created
dh_qmldeps, that searches for QML dependencies at build time and will fail if it can't resolve the QML dependency.
-
Junichi Uekawa: Lots of travel and back to Tokyo.
Lots of travel and back to Tokyo. Then I got sick.
Trying to work on my bass piece, but it's really hard and I am having hard time getting to a reasonable shape.
Discussions on Debconf 2026 bid. Hoping it will materialize soon.