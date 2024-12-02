Debian Developers'/Development Updates: Guido Günther, Colin Watson, Sandro Knauß, and Junichi Uekawa

Most of my Debian contributions this month were

Conferences

I attended MiniDebConf Toulouse 2024, and the MiniDebCamp before it. Most of my time was spent with the Freexian folks working on debusine; Stefano gave a talk about its current status with a live demo (frantically fixed up over the previous couple of days, as is traditional) and with me and others helping to answer questions at the end. I also caught up with some people I haven’t seen in ages, ate a variety of delicious cheeses, and generally had a good time. Many thanks to the organizers and sponsors!

After the conference, Freexian collaborators spent a day and a half doing some planning for next year, and then went for an afternoon visiting the Cité de l’espace.