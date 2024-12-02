Games: Proton 9.0-4 Beta, Steam Deck-Compatible Titles, and Veloren
Proton 9.0-4 Beta updated with more game fixes needing testing on Steam Deck / Linux
Recently I covered the huge Proton 9.0-4 update for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux hitting the Release Candidate stage and there's been a couple of changes.
Here's the most played Steam Deck games for November 2024
Another month down and we're closing in on the festive period, so here's a look back at what's been popular on Steam Deck during November 2024.
Free & open source RPG 'Veloren' update compilation - weeks 233 to 241
As usual, this is a compilation series from recent updates provided at the Veloren blog, the free and open source voxel action-adventure RPG and a follow-up with compiled information from the "Two/Three Weeks in Veloren series”. Please also visit the Veloren blog for a more detailed view of these items.