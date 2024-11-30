New Releases, GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science, and Applications Compiled
Tony Finch ☛ nsnotifyd-2.2 released
I have made a new release of nsnotifyd, a tiny DNS server that just listens for NOTIFY messages and runs a script when one of your zones changes.
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 5.2.0-beta1 Released
We are proud to announce the first beta release of PowerDNS Recursor 5.2.0!
Compared to the latest 5.1 release, this pre-release deprecates the old settings file format in favor of the new YAML format. Old-style settings are only accepted if --enable-old-settings is specified on the command line.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GDM Settings 5.0 Adds more options to Configure GNOME Login Screen
GDM Settings, the graphical configuration tool for GNOME Login Screen, released version 5.0 hours ago with new features! GDM Settings (Gnome Display Manager Settings) is a free open-source tool that provides graphical options to configure background, themes, fonts, etc for login screen in Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation and other GNU/Linux with GNOME Desktop.
FOSSLinux ☛ Top 5 GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science in 2024
Harness the power of GNU/Linux for data science with these top 5 tools in 2024! From Jupyter Notebook’s interactivity to Apache Spark’s scalability, this guide covers the best open-source solutions for data manipulation, visualization, and machine learning. Empower your workflows with these essential tools.
Barry Kauler ☛ Chromium 130.0.6723.91 compiled in OpenEmbedded
I attempted to compile 131.0.6778.85 in OE; however, fail. I sent a report to Max, scroll down this page: [...]