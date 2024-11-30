New Releases, GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science, and Applications Compiled

Tux Machines

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

This is a surprise release even for me because Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 arrived only three weeks ago, but UBports needed to quickly deliver fixes for two important security issues affecting the PulseAudio audio server in Ubuntu Touch, which could affect the user privacy.

Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment Released with Revamped Theme, Night Light

Highlights of the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment include a new default theme that’s much darker and more contrasted. The revamped theme features rounded elements, redesigned modal dialogs, support for panel highlights, support for colored buttons in dialogs, and a gap between the applets and the panel.

HackerBox 0109 Explores Bluetooth Streaming Applications with Hands-On Kit

HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.

Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

ModBerry 500 Series Updated with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Integration

Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

New Release: Tails 6.10

Follow our installation instructions:

Tor in Russia: A call for more WebTunnel bridges

One alarming trend is the targeted blocking of popular hosting providers by Roscomnadzor. As many circumvention tools are using them, this action made some Tor bridges inaccessible to many users in Russia. As Roscomnadzor and internet service providers in Russia are increasing their blocking efforts, the need for more WebTunnel bridges has become urgent.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024

Mozilla Announce Smaller, Faster Firefox Downloads For Linux
Firefox fans on Linux will enjoy smaller download sizes and faster decompressing when using the official binary builds from the Mozilla website
Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.10 privacy-focused Linux distro released with Thunderbird updates
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more
OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian
OpenStreetMap, an open-source global map database, moved its servers from Ubuntu to Debian 12
weston 14.0.0
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number
 
Transition from Windows to Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide
by Douglas DeMaio
LXD 6.2 Introduces CDI for Flexible GPU Integration
LXD 6.2 system container manager rolls out with GPU passthrough via CDI
Android Developer Previews Are Not For You
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Launches as a Modular Version of Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 as the fifth update to their Raspberry Pi CM (Compute Module) series.
Meet Ubuntu Studio, a Linux Distro & Software Toolbox for Creatives
Choose any mainstream Linux distribution, and it can probably handle most tasks you throw at it, but that hasn’t stopped distros from specializing
A first look at the Raspberry Pi Development Kit for CM5
Today, I’ll have a first look at the development kit checking out the hardware, connecting accessories, booting it up to Raspberry Pi OS
Celebrating 20 years of Firefox with 20 red panda cams
Firefox turns 20 this year, so here’s a bit of history
Free software is vital for the public and state-run infrastructure of a free society
By Free Software Foundation
openmamba – Linux based operating system
openmamba is an open source Linux based operating system available with two modern and always up-to-date desktop environments
Ubuntu 24.10 review - Oracular but not spectacular
The more sharp-eyed among you will have noticed: I've not done an Ubuntu review in some six years
Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4
It offers advanced capabilities and supports operating systems like Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and OpenWrt
Thanksgiving Greetings to Our American Readers [original]
We just want to wish happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate it
Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
With Firefox 133 out the door today as the latest stable version of the open-source web browser used by default on all GNU/Linux distributions, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 134, to the beta channel.
Linux company SUSE changes platforms’ names to boost recognition
What's in a name? SUSE is.
FLTK 1.4: It now speaks Wayland and has better HiDPI support
FLTK, one of the oldest and most stable FOSS toolkits for programming GUI apps, is back with new shiny