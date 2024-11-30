NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 30, 2024



Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.

NixOS 24.11 also ships with the Nix 2.24 package manager, which includes a lot of improvements and fixes, support for AMDVLK, AMD’s open-source Vulkan driver, HDR support on Linux systems for Moonlight open-source game streaming client, and a new systemd.enableStrictShellChecks option.

