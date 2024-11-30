NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.10

Follow our installation instructions:

Tor in Russia: A call for more WebTunnel bridges

One alarming trend is the targeted blocking of popular hosting providers by Roscomnadzor. As many circumvention tools are using them, this action made some Tor bridges inaccessible to many users in Russia. As Roscomnadzor and internet service providers in Russia are increasing their blocking efforts, the need for more WebTunnel bridges has become urgent.

LinuxGizmos.com

Armbian 24.11 Update Highlights System Improvements and Hardware Expansion

Armbian 24.11 introduces significant updates designed to improve system performance, expand hardware compatibility, and enhance usability for developers and SBC enthusiasts alike. This release focuses on streamlining workflows, refining tools, and providing new pre-configured images to simplify specific use cases.

(Updated) Radxa Unveils Siengine SE1000-I Single Board Computer with Linux Compatibility

The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.

OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features

The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

HackerBox 0109 Explores Bluetooth Streaming Applications with Hands-On Kit

HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.

Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

ModBerry 500 Series Updated with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Integration

Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

9to5Linux

Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

Coming three months after Armbian 24.8, the Armbian 24.11 release introduces support for new single-board computers like the Radxa ROCK 5B+, Radxa E20C, ArmSoM-CM5, ArmSoM-Sige3, OrangePi 5 Max, OK3568-C, NanoPi M6, Retro Lite CM5, CherryBa M1, LUCKFOX Core3566, and Turing RK1.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

This is a surprise release even for me because Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 arrived only three weeks ago, but UBports needed to quickly deliver fixes for two important security issues affecting the PulseAudio audio server in Ubuntu Touch, which could affect the user privacy.

Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment Released with Revamped Theme, Night Light

Highlights of the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment include a new default theme that’s much darker and more contrasted. The revamped theme features rounded elements, redesigned modal dialogs, support for panel highlights, support for colored buttons in dialogs, and a gap between the applets and the panel.

news

NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 30, 2024

NixOS 24.11

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.

NixOS 24.11 also ships with the Nix 2.24 package manager, which includes a lot of improvements and fixes, support for AMDVLK, AMD’s open-source Vulkan driver, HDR support on Linux systems for Moonlight open-source game streaming client, and a new systemd.enableStrictShellChecks option.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function
CoC strikes
Microsoft Partners Help Microsoft Spread Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation About "Linux" (as Usual)
More FUD
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes
The UBports Foundation announced today the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 as the seventh stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) bringing important security fixes and other changes.
Calibre 7.22: Better eReader Support, New Restart Option
Calibre 7.22 builds on recent feature additions, adding a new option to set the position of the control bar when using ‘Read Aloud’ in the e-book viewer
Tux Machines Turns 20.5 in Just Ten Days (We'll Have Celebrations) [original]
Contact us if you want to join us and live not far from Manchester
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration
OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian
OpenStreetMap, an open-source global map database, moved its servers from Ubuntu to Debian 12
today's howtos
only a few more for now
 
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
today's leftovers
Perl Programming Latest
From the official site
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro Leftovers
hardware picks, including sparkfun
Security and FUD
Security picks
today's howtos
some of them from days ago
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 can be downloaded for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version
This Week in GNOME: #176 Command History
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 22 to November 29.
PostgreSQL News
The latest from PostgreSQL
Open Hardware: Olimex, HackerBox, Raspberry Pi
Hardware news
Debian, GNU, Fedora, and More
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
mostly the latter
Android Leftovers
Gmail on Android just gave you one less excuse for messing up all your CCs
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3: Push Sync, Webhooks, and Optimized Backups
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3 brings faster backups, "push" sync jobs, removable data stores, webhook notifications, and more
Both KDE and GNOME to offer official distros
Leading Linux desktops boldly address the "not enough distros" non-problem
Arch Linux installer now slightly less masochistic
Version 3 of the Arch Linux installer is out, with usability improvements and clarifications to its licensing
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Nova – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
Nova is billed as a Linux distribution made by Cubans and for Cubans
Zenwalk – desktop-focused Linux distribution
Zenwalk aims to be a modern, multi-purpose Linux distribution by focusing on internet applications, multimedia and programming tools
October/November in KDE Itinerary
In the two month since the previous summary KDE Itinerary got a new trip map view, per-trip statistics and better Android integration
This Week in Plasma: Disable-able KWin Rules
This week there was a flurry of UI polishing work and a nice new feature to go along with the usual background level of bug-fixing
Subtitles not in sync with the playback? Let's fix that
I talked about Linux and subtitles a long, long time ago
SUSE/OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed Leftovers
Tumbleweed and more
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Games: Sales and More
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Emmabuntüs: On November 25th, 2024 EmmaDE5 1.03 also writes in Braille
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release on 25 November 2024 of an update to its distribution
YunoHost 12.0 (Bookworm) release
We are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 12
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Hardware
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related news picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Releases, GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science, and Applications Compiled
Articles about some FOSS applications
Static Site Generators (SSG): Milestone and Ergonomics
Some SSG picks
On Debian Suicide Cluster and Outreachy Interns in Debian (Patrick Noblet Appiah and Divine Attah-Ohiemi)
a pair of new posts
BSD: On FreeBSD, MWL, and BSD Now
Some BSD news
Games with “content” are bad and Microsoft can lose PC gaming to Linux forever
2 items, a pair about games
Open Hardware/Modding: Olimex, Raspberry Pi, ESP and More
hardware with hacking slant
Red Hat Leftovers
some of it promotional chaff
Mozilla Announce Smaller, Faster Firefox Downloads For Linux
Firefox fans on Linux will enjoy smaller download sizes and faster decompressing when using the official binary builds from the Mozilla website
today's howtos
modest sized batch
Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.10 privacy-focused Linux distro released with Thunderbird updates
Microsoft Interference, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS), and Development
Misc. FOSS links
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Security picks
Monopoly Abuse by Microsoft
Microsoft under probe
Games: Raw Fury Humble Bundle, Selaco, 17,000 Games for Steam Deck (Arch Linux)
half a dozen GamingOnLinux articles
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Ubuntu and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Modding and gadgetry
Free/Libre Applications: Cambalache, Kdenlive, and More
Some FOSS picks
weston 14.0.0
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks and GNOME
Transition from Windows to Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide
by Douglas DeMaio
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Mostly Raspberry Pi
today's howtos
Instructional material
Security Leftovers
Security picks
LXD 6.2 Introduces CDI for Flexible GPU Integration
LXD 6.2 system container manager rolls out with GPU passthrough via CDI
Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment Released with Revamped Theme, Night Light
The Linux Mint team released today the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment, which will be the default in the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 (Xia) release expected in late December 2024 near the Christmas holidays.
Android Leftovers
Android Developer Previews Are Not For You
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Launches as a Modular Version of Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 as the fifth update to their Raspberry Pi CM (Compute Module) series.
Meet Ubuntu Studio, a Linux Distro & Software Toolbox for Creatives
Choose any mainstream Linux distribution, and it can probably handle most tasks you throw at it, but that hasn’t stopped distros from specializing
A first look at the Raspberry Pi Development Kit for CM5
Today, I’ll have a first look at the development kit checking out the hardware, connecting accessories, booting it up to Raspberry Pi OS
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Celebrating 20 years of Firefox with 20 red panda cams
Firefox turns 20 this year, so here’s a bit of history
Windows TCO Leftovers
true cost of Microsoft
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
Kernel, Games, KDE, Red Hat
today's leftovers
today's howtos
many howtos
Free software is vital for the public and state-run infrastructure of a free society
By Free Software Foundation
openmamba – Linux based operating system
openmamba is an open source Linux based operating system available with two modern and always up-to-date desktop environments
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Devices and more
Ubuntu 24.10 review - Oracular but not spectacular
The more sharp-eyed among you will have noticed: I've not done an Ubuntu review in some six years
Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4
It offers advanced capabilities and supports operating systems like Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and OpenWrt
Thanksgiving Greetings to Our American Readers [original]
We just want to wish happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate it
Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
With Firefox 133 out the door today as the latest stable version of the open-source web browser used by default on all GNU/Linux distributions, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 134, to the beta channel.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
New in Warp Terminal
Some Warp Terminal news
Games: Proton 9.0-4, Driveloop, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 10
Linux company SUSE changes platforms’ names to boost recognition
What's in a name? SUSE is.
FLTK 1.4: It now speaks Wayland and has better HiDPI support
FLTK, one of the oldest and most stable FOSS toolkits for programming GUI apps, is back with new shiny