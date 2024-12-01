Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Armbian 24.11 Update Highlights System Improvements and Hardware Expansion

Armbian 24.11 introduces significant updates designed to improve system performance, expand hardware compatibility, and enhance usability for developers and SBC enthusiasts alike. This release focuses on streamlining workflows, refining tools, and providing new pre-configured images to simplify specific use cases.

(Updated) Radxa Unveils Siengine SE1000-I Single Board Computer with Linux Compatibility

The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.

OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features

The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

HackerBox 0109 Explores Bluetooth Streaming Applications with Hands-On Kit

HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.

Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

9to5Linux

NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.

Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

Coming three months after Armbian 24.8, the Armbian 24.11 release introduces support for new single-board computers like the Radxa ROCK 5B+, Radxa E20C, ArmSoM-CM5, ArmSoM-Sige3, OrangePi 5 Max, OK3568-C, NanoPi M6, Retro Lite CM5, CherryBa M1, LUCKFOX Core3566, and Turing RK1.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

This is a surprise release even for me because Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 arrived only three weeks ago, but UBports needed to quickly deliver fixes for two important security issues affecting the PulseAudio audio server in Ubuntu Touch, which could affect the user privacy.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024

Digital art illustration of a wreath made of marine shells and starfish

Updated This Past Day

  1. In Case Undersea Cables Are Cut...
    The issue has been somewhat of a taboo - mostly overlooked or entirely ignored at times of peace

    New

  2. Two Years Later Sirius Open Source is Basically Dead (With a Zombie Web Site)
    1 day from now it's exactly 2 years since Rianne and I resigned
  3. [Meme] The Internet is More Fragile Than They Are Willing to Admit
    If your site ready for a war on pipes and cables?
  4. IBM is More Than 60 Billion Dollars in Debt (Which It Cannot Pay Back)
    IBM debt is growing
  5. IBM and Microsoft Fake Headcount in Exactly the Same Way (While Mass Layoffs Persist and Real Revenue Falls, Not Just Compared to Inflation Rates)
    They convert profits into fake 'growth' instead of cashing in (so debt continues to soar), in effect gaming the system based on misleading metrics
  6. Daniel Pocock Moved Up Two Spots in the Political Battles
    He has made a statement about it<
  7. Links 30/11/2024: Cable Cuts Under Investigation, America’s Cemeteries Are Rewilding, Panda Protection Money Misused
    Links for the day
  8. Understanding Irish general election 2024 results Dublin Bay South
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  9. Links 30/11/2024: Social Control Media Under Growing Scrutiny, Patent Propaganda Sites Still Promote a Fake Court (UPC)
    Links for the day
  10. Gemini Links 30/11/2024: SIGINT Foo and Hooking Up an Old Serial Terminal to a NetBSD Machine Over USB
    Links for the day
  11. Apache Software Foundation, Already Infiltrated by Microsoft for Well Over a Decade, Still Controlled by Proprietary Giants With Openwashing Agents
    No wonder things get outsourced to Microsoft's proprietary prison (GitHub)
  12. Tux Machines Turning Twenty a Half
    Contact us if you want to join us and live not far from Manchester
  13. Stable at Over 4% and 400+ Days' Uptime
    Hopefully some time this weekend we'll find enough time to upload party photos (this site turning 18)
  14. With a Month Left to Raise Money the Free Software Foundation (FSF) Has Already Raised 56,000 Dollars
    December starts tomorrow
  15. The Irish Have Voted, We'll Soon Know How Many Voted for a Debian Developer and Free Software Specialist
    Dublin Bay South results
  16. [Meme] The Word Security Has Been Redefined
    "See what the media tells us?"
  17. Proving Yet Again That Techrights Was Right About UEFI 'Secure Boot' All Along (Since 2012)
    'Secure Boot' or 'secure' boot is about anything but security
  18. [Meme] Growing Up and Becoming Sceptical
    Social control media is a toxic weapon against what's true
  19. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  20. IRC Proceedings: Friday, November 29, 2024
    IRC logs for Friday, November 29, 2024
  21. Reporting Information and Facts at Times of War (and Information Wars), Dissent of Merit and Scepticism//Critical Skills Impermissible
    The world is full of white-collar crime, so the more people report, the better
  22. Links 30/11/2024: More Strongarming and Threats to Taiwan, Ananda Krishnan is Dead
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-11-24 to 2024-11-30
    2118 /n/2024/11/19/What_IBMers_Say_About_IBM_Causing_IBMers_to_Resign_by_Making_Li.shtml
    1795 /n/2024/11/27/There_Are_More_Devuan_Based_Distros_of_GNU_Linux_Each_Year.shtml
    1759 /n/2024/11/24/ESET_Finds_Rootkits_Does_Not_Explain_How_They_Get_Installed_Med.shtml
    999 /n/2024/11/30/Proving_Yet_Again_That_Techrights_Was_Right_About_UEFI_Secure_B.shtml
    814 /n/2024/11/25/BetaNews_is_Run_and_Written_by_Bots_That_Make_Clickbait.shtml
    661 /n/2024/11/30/Apache_Software_Foundation_Already_Infiltrated_by_Microsoft_for.shtml
    593 /n/2024/11/24/Google_Can_Kill_Mozilla_Any_Time_It_Wants.shtml
    568 /n/2024/11/24/Links_24_11_2024_More_IMF_Bailouts_and_Net_Client_Freedom.shtml
    553 /n/2024/11/24/apple_com_Traffic_Down_Over_7_Says_One_Spyware_Firm_Apple_s_Lia.shtml
    526 /n/2024/11/24/Techrights_Statement_on_Code_of_Censorship_CoC_and_Kent_Overstr.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function
CoC strikes
Microsoft Partners Help Microsoft Spread Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation About "Linux" (as Usual)
More FUD
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes
The UBports Foundation announced today the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 as the seventh stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) bringing important security fixes and other changes.
Calibre 7.22: Better eReader Support, New Restart Option
Calibre 7.22 builds on recent feature additions, adding a new option to set the position of the control bar when using ‘Read Aloud’ in the e-book viewer
Tux Machines Turns 20.5 in Just Ten Days (We'll Have Celebrations) [original]
Contact us if you want to join us and live not far from Manchester
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration
OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian
OpenStreetMap, an open-source global map database, moved its servers from Ubuntu to Debian 12
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
today's leftovers
Perl Programming Latest
From the official site
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro Leftovers
hardware picks, including sparkfun
Security and FUD
Security picks
today's howtos
some of them from days ago
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 can be downloaded for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version
This Week in GNOME: #176 Command History
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 22 to November 29.
PostgreSQL News
The latest from PostgreSQL
Open Hardware: Olimex, HackerBox, Raspberry Pi
Hardware news
Debian, GNU, Fedora, and More
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
mostly the latter
Android Leftovers
Gmail on Android just gave you one less excuse for messing up all your CCs
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3: Push Sync, Webhooks, and Optimized Backups
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3 brings faster backups, "push" sync jobs, removable data stores, webhook notifications, and more
Both KDE and GNOME to offer official distros
Leading Linux desktops boldly address the "not enough distros" non-problem
Arch Linux installer now slightly less masochistic
Version 3 of the Arch Linux installer is out, with usability improvements and clarifications to its licensing
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Nova – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
Nova is billed as a Linux distribution made by Cubans and for Cubans
Zenwalk – desktop-focused Linux distribution
Zenwalk aims to be a modern, multi-purpose Linux distribution by focusing on internet applications, multimedia and programming tools
October/November in KDE Itinerary
In the two month since the previous summary KDE Itinerary got a new trip map view, per-trip statistics and better Android integration
This Week in Plasma: Disable-able KWin Rules
This week there was a flurry of UI polishing work and a nice new feature to go along with the usual background level of bug-fixing
Subtitles not in sync with the playback? Let's fix that
I talked about Linux and subtitles a long, long time ago
SUSE/OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed Leftovers
Tumbleweed and more
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Games: Sales and More
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Emmabuntüs: On November 25th, 2024 EmmaDE5 1.03 also writes in Braille
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release on 25 November 2024 of an update to its distribution
YunoHost 12.0 (Bookworm) release
We are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 12
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Hardware
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related news picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Releases, GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science, and Applications Compiled
Articles about some FOSS applications
Static Site Generators (SSG): Milestone and Ergonomics
Some SSG picks
On Debian Suicide Cluster and Outreachy Interns in Debian (Patrick Noblet Appiah and Divine Attah-Ohiemi)
a pair of new posts
BSD: On FreeBSD, MWL, and BSD Now
Some BSD news
Games with “content” are bad and Microsoft can lose PC gaming to Linux forever
2 items, a pair about games
Open Hardware/Modding: Olimex, Raspberry Pi, ESP and More
hardware with hacking slant
Red Hat Leftovers
some of it promotional chaff
Mozilla Announce Smaller, Faster Firefox Downloads For Linux
Firefox fans on Linux will enjoy smaller download sizes and faster decompressing when using the official binary builds from the Mozilla website
today's howtos
modest sized batch
Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.10 privacy-focused Linux distro released with Thunderbird updates
Microsoft Interference, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS), and Development
Misc. FOSS links
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Security picks
Monopoly Abuse by Microsoft
Microsoft under probe
Games: Raw Fury Humble Bundle, Selaco, 17,000 Games for Steam Deck (Arch Linux)
half a dozen GamingOnLinux articles
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Ubuntu and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Modding and gadgetry
Free/Libre Applications: Cambalache, Kdenlive, and More
Some FOSS picks
weston 14.0.0
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles