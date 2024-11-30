GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
GNU/Linux
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-24 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #304
-
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Release GCompris 4.3
Today we are releasing GCompris version 4.3.
It contains bug fixes and graphics improvements on multiple activities.
-
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Djalel Oukid ☛ TUXEDO OS Saga: Updates, Overhauls, and a Sprinkle of Drama
TUXEDO OS, TUXEDOComputers' in-house GNU/Linux distribution, continues to receive regular updates and overhauls, with the last few weeks being no exception, albeit with a bit of drama!
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Scarthgap print setup broken
This came as a surprise. My daily workhorse PC has a Brother HL2040 laser printer connected via USB. Printing works, but I have not for quite some time tested setting up a new printer. I have just updated the Easy Scarthgap installation on the PC, with an already-setup CUPS connection with the printer.
-
BSD
-
Undeadly ☛ -current now has more flexible performance policy
Jeremie Courreges-Anglas (jca@) committed a change which is likely to be welcomed by laptop users: [...]
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ Quarkus has surpassed the 1,000 contributor milestone
This article reflects on the evolution and future of Quarkus, Red Hat’s next-generation Java framework designed to optimize applications for cloud-native environments.
When I joined Red Hat, it was through the JBoss acquisition in 2006, an era when JBoss was the first open source application server competing head-to-head with those produced by the industry giants like I.C.B.M. and Oracle.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible include_tasks Module: Reuse Tasks Across Playbooks
Learn to include tasks for reducing repetitions in playbooks.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Medevel ☛ Germany’s Open Source Renaissance: Pioneering Digital Sovereignty - YES Open-source in Gov Offices is a Public Interest
Why Germany's Embrace of Open Source Software Sets a Powerful Example for Digital Innovation
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Niels Provos ☛ Build Your Own Music Links Page with Hugo
Learn how to create a custom link page for musicians and artists using Hugo static site generator
-
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSD meeting recap 2024-11-29
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD, which is a catalog of useful free software that runs under free GNU-like systems (not limited to the GNU operating system and its GNU/Linux variants) and a project of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday 29th, 2024, meeting where we saw a couple of new programs added and several entries updated.
-
-