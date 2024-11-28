posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024



Quoting: Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4 —

The Axzez Interceptor v2.0 is a versatile carrier board for the Raspberry Pi and Banana Pi Compute Module 4, designed for applications such as NAS, NVR, IoT, and managed switches. It offers advanced capabilities and supports operating systems like Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and OpenWrt.

This carrier board is equipped with a JMB585 PCIe to SATA controller, allowing connectivity for up to five HDDs or SSDs, complete with sleep and standby functionality. It also supports software RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10, providing robust data storage options. For networking needs, the board includes four gigabit Ethernet ports powered by an RTL8367 switch, ensuring high-speed connectivity for demanding applications.