The 5 best Linux distributions for students - from middle school to college

Linux used to be a tool for programmers, hackers, and elite (remember, l33t?) users. Over time, that shifted, and now Linux is a viable OS for any type of user -- even students.

Linux is right at home in an educational environment. I would go so far as to say it's even better suited than either MacOS or Windows because of cost, reliability, security, and flexibility. There's just so much you can do with Linux that you can't do with the competition.

But what distributions are best suited for students? I've created a list covering several age ranges (from middle school to university) to help students and teachers decide on which Linux distros to try.